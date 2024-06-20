Author's Texan family provides roadmap for America

Author and journalist Jessica Goudeau investigates how her Texan roots can guide a mythmaking America towards truth in "We Were Illegal: Uncovering a Texas Family’s Mythmaking and Migration."

June 20, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live