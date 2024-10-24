Beyonce to join Harris rally in Houston: Sources

Superstar Beyoncé is set to appear in her hometown with Harris during the vice president's planned rally in Houston, Texas, on Friday, according to two sources with Harris' presidential campaign.

October 24, 2024

