Transcript for Little Big Town talk competitive CMA vocal group category

I'm sitting here with C with the finest female vocalist and all content you absolutely. What does it mean to you guys for Wednesday not to be attributed to defeat the great you know voiced its. In our zone. It marks for those when men. I don't think it it could be even called country music you think of Loretta Lynn and Dolly Parton and Reba McEntire and I mean. They we grew up on their music they eat they raised adds you know and I think it's amazing that we're gonna celebrate that and I think it's time. You may be named the child after one of yeah yeah. That name and maybe after one and as imminent Dolly. You guys have owned the vocal group of the year category for years and years and years. It's. Headed in now which is there really is says something about how great ours on our how you guys feeling what are your thoughts Dillon that. Oh yeah I'm here is we don't even think about doing. The we're just thankful to be in that category and so everybody in that cap category has had incredible years so. And an all new music I think from almost everybody in that categories so. It's a tough one that we let us say they were honored we really mean that I know it sounds. Trite but it's not. Those silly little boys said they said when because if they only once it happened. That. I mean I didn't really yeah that oh alone. They've gotten they're young they've got time. Which member if they did clear that affect everything. Kimberly may be the guy isn't sure yeah. Cleanup didn't elements in the eleventh bullying. They were so funny they did this whole look at they did this whole bit about I know I'm tired dressed.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.