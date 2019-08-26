Transcript for Colts' Andrew Luck announces retirement at 29

Certainly as a vision mr. plan missed. But environment retire. This is not muses decision. Counselors are justices my life. But it is the right decision foreigners. For the last for yours or seller been cited for an injury angry Arab and ordered him to repair and rehab. It's been I'm CC. General entered. Monroe entered both in season both in off and officers and and felt Stockton and the only way Marciano. Is still. In the longer play football. It's it's to demise joys of its way. And news. It's. So are. The second is process. Haven't benevolent where of the life role of particular joy out of a scan and after 2016 and more important trend. He was on able to regular practice are made of our self but I would not go down that path again. I find myself in a similar situation and the only way for. Former it is as a rumor assault from football and recycled about Bagram. Come come to the proverbial fork on the road. And I'm a primitive found myself but if I ever did or Daryn I would choose choose me in a sense. It's very difficult I love this team element to merits. But folks are builders. In fairness the game of football. Donors porter's team. As a member of Vista because of power feel are known and armed army able to pour my heart and soul into this position. Which would. Not always sell myself short but the team and as well. Its. But I also. Have a lot of clarity on us. It's very difficult process. But my wife my family my friends mr. Ballard restorers senators are found weren't fragrant have been incredibly helpful support of I'm so grateful for them.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.