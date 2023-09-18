Comedian Gary Gulman gets candid about childhood in new book

ABC News’ Linsey Davis spoke with comedian Gary Gulman to discuss his book “Misfit: Growing Up Awkward in the ‘80s,” where he opens up about mental health through a comedic nod to his upbringing.

September 18, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live