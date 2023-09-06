Comedian on new doc: 'We need to demand public servants, not politicians'

ABC News’ Linsey Davis spoke with comedian Amanda Seales about her new political-comedy documentary "In Amanda We Trust," and taking a deeper dive on government, legislation and the people.

September 6, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live