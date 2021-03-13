COVID-19’s devastating impact on live music

More
ABC News’ Devin Dwyer looks at the entertainment venues still waiting on federal aid, trying to stay alive and adjusting for when live performances return.
6:37 | 03/13/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for COVID-19’s devastating impact on live music

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"6:37","description":"ABC News’ Devin Dwyer looks at the entertainment venues still waiting on federal aid, trying to stay alive and adjusting for when live performances return.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Entertainment","id":"76429416","title":"COVID-19’s devastating impact on live music","url":"/Entertainment/video/covid-19s-devastating-impact-live-music-76429416"}