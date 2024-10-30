Director Dawn Porter on new documentary ‘Luther: Never Too Much’

ABC News’ Linsey Davis speaks with Dawn Porter about telling the story of eight-time Grammy-winning singer, songwriter and producer Luther Vandross in the new documentary, “Luther: Never Too Much.”

October 30, 2024

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live