Director Marc Turtletaub on new dramedy: 'We all wish we had the perfect friend'

ABC News’ Phil Lipof spoke with director Marc Turtletaub on his new film “Jules” and bridging the connection between humans and extraterrestrials.

August 10, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live