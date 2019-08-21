Now Playing: Hayley Hasselhoff's body positivity makeover

Now Playing: Extreme Makeover: Home Edition

Now Playing: 'GMA' Hot List: Coco Gauff on beating Venus Williams

Now Playing: Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus tweet congrats to Billie Eilish

Now Playing: BBMak sings mashup of 'Back Here' and 'Bullet Train' live on 'GMA'

Now Playing: Cast of 'Power' takes over 'GMA'

Now Playing: Tennis phenom Coco Gauff said she hopes to be 'the greatest of all time'

Now Playing: Elton John defends Harry and Meghan for using a private jet

Now Playing: 'Old Town Road' knocked off the top of the chart

Now Playing: KCON Convention in LA

Now Playing: George Takei on breaking down barriers as an Asian-American actor in Hollywood

Now Playing: ‘GMA’ Hot List: Teacher goes viral for his dance moves

Now Playing: Former U.S. soccer midfielder talks equal pay debate

Now Playing: Carrie Underwood will host the 2019 CMA Awards!

Now Playing: Dwayne Johnson marries over the weekend

Now Playing: AJR performs 'Dear Winter' live on 'GMA'

Now Playing: Behind the scenes on the set of 'Ghost Hunters'

Now Playing: Why does Hannah B show up in 'Paradise'?

Now Playing: The stars of 'Pose' show us how to 'sell the face'