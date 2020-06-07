Transcript for Fighting for inclusivity in the fashion & beauty industry

In the wake of the fight against racism and social injustices, many fashion brands have released statements in solidarity with black lives matter. Two fashion insiders took matters into their own hands and launched an initiative called the black in fashion council, looks more like the world at large. Here to tell us about is the founders. Thank you so much for being with us. Sandrine, tell us what the black in fashion council is and why you created it? Absolutely, Amy. The black in fashion council is a collaborative of business leaders and our overall mission is to represent and secure the advancement of black individuals in the fashion industry moving forward. Lindsay, two years ago, you wrote a piece for New York magazine about what it's really like to be black and to be working in fashion, you surveyed a hundred black individuals, talk about what some of their experiences were. A lot of people's experiences were just really heartbreaking and I think that moved this conversation now of how we bridge the gap from these narratives and the experience to creating something that really makes long-term change. The council plans to partner with companies to establish an equality index score across the fashion industry. Tell us what that means and how it will work. Yes, so that basically means, we want to move from this cancel culture to accountability culture. It sets a precedent of us allowing to have the conversations that's needed with brands and not being this one-way street of people being frustrated. It allows brands to give a progress report. Here's resources. Here's ways you're doing really well and here's ways you can improve. I love that. Changing from cancel culture to accountability culture, that's incredible. Sandrine, you're aiming to make this global. Who are some of the individuals who you already have onboard with you? We have Gucci, nikkiogunnaike the deputy fashion director of gq. Lindsay, what's the ultimate goal, where do you hope you are a year from now, five years from now? Well, when you sign up to work with the black in fashion council, it's a three-year relationship. We know that change will happen overnight. In three years, a lot of those brands have actually made those foundational changes. Sandrine, talk a little about your confidence about the future with this and your initiative. I think everyone's looking to make these larger, long-term changes. I'm confident we can rally the troops and create the changes we need in the industry. With the two of fabulous women at the helm I'm sure you'll be able to do that and more. Thank you so much for your efforts and for this conversation. Lindsay and sandrine, wishing you the very best. Thank you.

