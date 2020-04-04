-
Now Playing: America’s obsession with ‘Tiger King’ docuseries prompts new call in cold case
-
Now Playing: Americans stay inside, hooked on ‘Tiger King’ docuseries
-
Now Playing: Celebrating Alec Baldwin on his 62nd birthday
-
Now Playing: Dwayne Johnson sings 'You’re Welcome' while washing hands with daughter
-
Now Playing: Sara Bareilles says she was diagnosed with COVID-19 and is now recovered
-
Now Playing: Take it from Yeardley Smith, AKA Lisa Simpson: ‘Opportunity is a gift’
-
Now Playing: Jordan Fisher performs ‘For Forever’ on ‘GMA’
-
Now Playing: Jordan Fisher shares how he’s keeping in touch with ‘Dear Evan Hansen’ castmates
-
Now Playing: Meghan Markle makes her Disney debut in powerful documentary ‘Elephant’
-
Now Playing: Oprah Winfrey launches America’s Food Fund with Leonardo DiCaprio and others
-
Now Playing: This little girl got a surprise call from her favorite Disney Princess
-
Now Playing: Jazz patriarch Ellis Marsalis dies at the age of 85
-
Now Playing: Ina Garten shows us how to make her massive cosmopolitan
-
Now Playing: Here are our top picks to binge at home
-
Now Playing: Fauci mania
-
Now Playing: Cynthia Erivo performs ‘Somewhere Over the Rainbow’
-
Now Playing: Cynthia Erivo shares what she’s been doing while social distancing
-
Now Playing: Billy Joel and Dolly Parton make massive donations to fight coronavirus
-
Now Playing: Adorable quarantine workout with Steph Curry