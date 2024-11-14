Human Rights Watch report accuses Israel of war crimes in Gaza

ABC News’ Britt Clennett discusses the 150-page report which, the group says, shows evidence that “meets the definition of ethnic cleansing.”

November 14, 2024

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live