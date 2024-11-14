Congress hears more testimony about UFOs: ‘We are not alone’

Wednesday’s joint congressional hearing by subcommittees of the House Oversight Committee was titled, "Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena: Exposing the Truth."

November 14, 2024

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live