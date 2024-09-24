Grace VanderWaal on reintroducing herself as an artist

ABC News’ Linsey Davis speaks with singer-songwriter Grace VanderWaal on her early viral fame, new single "What's Left Of Me" and her role in Francis Ford Coppola's upcoming epicfilm “Megalopolis.”

September 24, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live