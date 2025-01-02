Suspect in Las Vegas Cybertruck explosion was highly decorated Green Beret: Officials

Matthew Livelsberger, 37, was identified as the driver who died in the blast, authorities said. His cause of death was a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, a coroner’s report confirmed.

January 2, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live