New Orleans attack witness: Positive vibes ended with ‘blood everywhere’

Moses Asari, Hassan Abandi, and Monti Alsafwari were in New Orleans to celebrate the New Year when tragedy struck.

January 2, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live