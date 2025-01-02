'There was a lot of screaming': Eyewitnesses on New Orleans truck attack

Paul and Annica S. describe the horrifying scene they witnessed after being woken up from the sound of the truck crashing outside of their hotel during the New Orleans attack.

January 2, 2025

