Transcript for Helping hands: Pitbull

I believe that we will win And that's pitbull's new single "I believe that we will win." During this time of uncertainty, Mr. Worldwide hopes the catchy anthem will spread a message of hope. Pitbull, thanks for being with us. First of all, how did you come up with the idea for this song? First of all, thanks you guys for having me. I really appreciate it. Second of all, god bless the first responders and to everybody who's dealing with this right now. Where did we came up with the record? The bottom line is to motivate the planet and I believe that we will win and we will win and more than anything I want to make sure that everybody out there stays healthy, stays safe, stays blessed. Stay strong. Stay positive. Stay informed. Stay educated. Because we're living in very interesting times right now. We certainly are. The lyrics in this song are incredibly inspiring. In fact, some of them give new meaning to the word "Fear." Tell us about what you did with the word "Fear." The word "Fear," you can either forget everything and run. Or face everything and rise. We're going to face everything and rise. That's why I started the record right there. Shown to me by someone who's very, very close to me. A chance at the basketball game. Everybody was losing their mind. This is what the world needs right now, they need -- you know, stay strong, be strong, but more than anything esle you got to believe in yourself. It's all in the mind at the end of the day. What's going on right now, you have all these numbers being thrown at you. You have the infected which is 1.8. The death rate, may god bless them, over 100,000, that's going to grow. But you also have the recovered number that's over 400,000 recovered. These are numbers that people need to know also. To stay motivated, to have hope, to fight. This is fight for life. This is fight against the virus, a fight for freedom. So with that said, to everybody out there, stay blessed, stay strong, stay positive, stay focused, stay healthy, stay safe. But more than anything, stay informed. Stay aware and educate yourself with everything that's going on right now. I've always said that fear either paralyzes you or it motivates you and I can see it's motivating you. Have true. I love this message of unity in this song, because it's also a way to give back. Tell us about that. Absolutely. 100% of the proceeds between my partner and myself, Mr. 305 ink, and we said, look, 100% of this going to proceeds, proceeds such as feeding America to feed the hungry, from an educational side, we'll be helping on the educational side of things and also proceeds will go to -- remember, this isn't the first and this won't be the last where we want to be involved with those who are going to have solutions in the future. Thank you so much for all of that you're doing and your incredibly inspiring song. We appreciate your time today.

