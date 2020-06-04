Transcript for Jimmy Kimmel reveals how he’ll carry on Regis Philbin’s ‘final answer’ legacy

I wondered if you're gonna have like your own spin on is that your final answer. All that well there are certain things that are sacred and pump it out one of them is what would it how goofy would have you like is that your. Last answer are yes totally sure about that I think if it's about your final answers. Is something that must not be tampered with for. This all happened because Regis tune your dream of love to know more about that trend is through alike during the Mallory is every night and usually it's about just regular but what we have now from one. Tomorrow you know at an evening but in this case we just came to me and he said I need to. Carry on legacy that is very important to mean something that was very important the United States of America. We need a little boost right now need something that we can rally around. Please go forth and do this tonight my eyes open and I said yes Regis and then I showered. And.

