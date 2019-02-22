Transcript for Jussie Smollett will be removed from final two episodes of 'Empire'

Fans of the hit show empire won't see after Justin's mom let any more this season. The show's producers saying in a statement. While these allegations are very disturbing we are placing our trust in the legal system as the process plays out. We have decided to remove the rolls of Jamal from the final two episodes of the season yesterday's mullet was charged in Chicago with a felony count of filing a false police report. For three weeks the actor has claimed he was the victim of a hate crimes allegedly targeted an attack by two men shouting racist and homophobic slurs. They probably was like thirty seconds I noticed the rope around my neck and starts screaming yesterday's Chicago police outlined with they city. Was an elaborate scheme the actor used to raise his public profile the stunt was orchestrated last lit. Because he was dissatisfied with this salary that's celery while Matt public is reportedly in the ballpark of a 100000 dollars per episode. According to a source familiar with his do you. Authorities say the two men who were acquaintances of elect repaid. 3500 dollars in the form of a personal check the stage and participate. In the alleged attack much steam maintaining his innocence saying. Mr. snow let feels betrayed by a system that apparently don't give due process in proceed directly to sentencing. Some of those who initially showed support for the actor are now distancing themselves sticking down messages and photos from their social media accounts. Zachary king each. ABC news New York.

