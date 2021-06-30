Transcript for Kareem Abdul-Jabbar: Building ‘a bridge of understanding’ key to activism

Earlier this evening the NBA announced that the Portland trailblazers Carmelo Anthony. Was awarded the NBA's inaugural Kareem Abdul Jabbar social justice champion award. The new award recognizes our current NBA player for pursuing social justice. And equality for marginalized communities something Abdul Jabbar has made a life mission. Way before his days in the NBA. It is my pleasure to have six time NBA champ and hall of Famer Kareem. Abdul Jabbar with this tonight so great to see a curry and do you think it. Well this inaugural award is named in your honor. Going to ten time it NBA all star Carmelo Anthony tell us about him. And what it means to you to CN BA stars like Kim advocating for social justice. Well you don't Carmelo hasn't just started during its he's he started his probation. The two years ago it was just try to figure out ways he could well. This community. Over console to be our goals that. Your. Community's call. And he's regarded her chance and yeah its star forward order instead. He. Is this community it all more New York. Oregon ornery go it doesn't matter he's also written an activist and looking to do it creates. We had a discussion about it went the other people at or below dyslexic mediating. Role is there. Are usually video you'll order. Well curry when you were a child ever remember the murder of Emmett Till really made an impact on your hard it galvanized your early desire to engage in social justice efforts. But a lot of heat for your activism when you were playing ball when you boy gap when you boycotted the 1968 Olympics in particularly. Remind folks what people said to you Karine and how it made you feel at that time. Well it'll probably 1968 Olympics are very sick or noble reasons. The lawyer and Doctor King had just been assassinated. The bird to the chairman of the American Olympic community was ready recruits. He was a gentleman who Obey Jewish athletes. And US Olympic team that they couldn't compete in 1936. Because it would in all industry. I just muscle look at what's all yeah. No getting lower your shoes. Or my guests who or equity team that was under so. And step away. And you also kept speaking out despite all that hate that was future way and you continue to act on social justice issues. Both during. The NBA pay your career and and after before during and after why did you keep going quite to keep speaking out that not give in. I think I'm just anymore on the shoulders of the people who are admired. Jackie Robinson. Bill Russell. Well you know I liked it when they were going to mean beat Merkin. And they got nothing against there are. Against injustice. I do agree we. Well it's incredible now after you were did receive so much criticism that decades later the NBA has an award with your name on it are carrying your activism meant that of current players. What does that tell you now. Well it tells me your ego won't be appreciated being consistent. Just like basketball I already there. That are really just like a basketball game. Yeah you're I had to unload all our team's. Oh or Mayer quotes so I guess I got used to. Well we saw a surge in activism by NBA players in the wake of last year's murder George Floyd and some of those players got some backlight backlash like you did careen. What what cities athletes who want to engage but they also don't want to alienate their fans. Well and I just want to tell them that they have to understand. That in order to approach people not to prosperity we expect decorations you can just tell immature and we've also been. Expect them to understand your trip to China that it takes you are. The grinch or understanding what someone explain so I don't issued that is really important. When we bettered her true we get this earlier. Because that is our weight door debates. We can't eventually overcome this situation. So you know dad just thought of something else going back to 1968. And and when you. It became this ad fit kits and and really stood up for what you believed. And and seeing all the protests that happened at all the advocates out on the streets for social justice to after the death of George Floyd. Similarities. Or or differences. Do you see your what caught your attention thinking about 1968. Verses now. Well I think created the similarity between 1968. And now is that a lot more Americans understand what's going all it a lot more communities. So what this all happened to George lord. Americans have been complaining ago those situations or couple hundred years. When most Americans got a chance to C then watch the film. They understood that it is. Barry turtle troops. So you and you know muscle mass murder. Protests last summer and a lot of people who were not black people being. Heartedly. I was. Reassured. Maybe we might just britches. And cheap true peace and equality and Larry is work. Amen to that well I want to ask you about this a public service campaign. That you took part in with the NBA encouraging coated nineteen vaccinations but seen a lot of current players do that cream. Do you think more players should get vocal about vaccinations given the impact that coded has had on black Americans. Our own hoping they include encourage people who go talk to doctors. Or people who don't expect its nuclear family member it's. Or all medical workers that April or June. Asked if believe it vaccination is or does. Regular. People the information in the emit shorts. All right. And by the way before I let you go you signed a basketball for my husband about fifteen years ago I like show that basketball is in the room of our twins so we think about you all the time in the history that you made. Also look look look look. Good who had better make sure we don't take it outside with the bill bent his head hit the poor little boy you know and they do I have your number down and I caught you for another side ball. A good luck to you got it she. NBA legend Kareem Abdul Jabbar always a pleasure thank you so much for your time we salute you Kerney Barry took into.

