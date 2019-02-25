Kendall Jenner wears daring black dress on Vanity Fair red carpet

More
Jenner wore a bold dress on the red carpet.
0:17 | 02/25/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Kendall Jenner wears daring black dress on Vanity Fair red carpet
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":61299816,"title":"Kendall Jenner wears daring black dress on Vanity Fair red carpet","duration":"0:17","description":"Jenner wore a bold dress on the red carpet.","url":"/Entertainment/video/kendall-wears-daring-black-dress-vanity-fair-red-61299816","section":"Entertainment","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2019 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.