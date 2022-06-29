"The Laughter & Secrets of Love Actually: 20 Years Later – A Diane Sawyer Special"

Celebrate 20th anniversary of "Love Actually" – featuring interviews with Hugh Grant, Emma Thompson, Bill Nighy, Laura Linney, Thomas Brodie-Sangster, Olivia Olson and more. Tuesday at 8/7 on ABC.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live