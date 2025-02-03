Lawyers for Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni appear in court for first hearing

The lawyers for Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni appeared in court Monday, as Baldoni looks to have the defamation lawsuit dismissed.

February 3, 2025

