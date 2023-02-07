LeBron James on track to break Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s scoring record

Former NBA player and ESPN analyst Jalen Rose talks about Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James’ quest to become the highest-scoring player in NBA history.

February 7, 2023

