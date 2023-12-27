Lee Sun-kyun, star of Oscar-winning film 'Parasite,' dead at 48

Lee, 48, was one of the stars of "Parasite," director Bong Joon Ho's Oscar Best Picture winner in 2020.

December 27, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live