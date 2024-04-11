Mayan Lopez on hit series 'Lopez vs Lopez' and the impact of social media

ABC News' Linsey Davis speaks with actress and mental health advocate Mayan Lopez about how the NBC comedy series "Lopez vs Lopez" began with her documenting her father, George Lopez, on TikTok.

April 11, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live