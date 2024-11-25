What to know about international travel for the holidays

Rena Bitter, assistant secretary of state for the Bureau of Consular Affairs, offers travel advice before the busy holiday season.

November 25, 2024

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live