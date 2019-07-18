Transcript for Mitchell Tenpenny on 'Alcohol You Later'

I feel it you probably get this question a lot these days but we go from drunk need to stop calling him later this whole thing and there cradling incomes over one you're just making mistakes. But I mean alcohol wasn't even gonna make the record then ended just ended up in a song that they've as the lives on the just can't do this thing. And then what struck me can do his thing that it became more prevalent east time and ended up in a single just it's like a five year old Saul. Ever release along some of its discount we're just went back up its praises the live from the saw some time. Talk to me about the idea behind alcohol you've learned so clever move plants in my nobody's done that. Think you're right yeah army and again it was five years ago sin and losers Barden has shown the guy next to me this is very down real suddenly tells the body Oklahoma later he's like. But at dilated. And I just heard alcohol later it's are right now looked it up on Google will quick assault nothing else like. All right so the next when in the room with two guys to write in. After that idea on the right let's have homeless so I don't know just one of those things are you hear something you don't really hear and ends up being a song I think.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.