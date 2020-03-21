What movies to stream from home

More
Universal Studios releases movies at home that are currently in theatres, such as “The Hunt” and “The Invisible Man,” while Disney+ releases “Frozen 2” to stream early.
1:53 | 03/21/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for What movies to stream from home

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:53","description":"Universal Studios releases movies at home that are currently in theatres, such as “The Hunt” and “The Invisible Man,” while Disney+ releases “Frozen 2” to stream early.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Entertainment","id":"69721613","title":"What movies to stream from home","url":"/Entertainment/video/movies-stream-home-69721613"}