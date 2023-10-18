Prime Playlist: Darius Rucker honors his late mother in ‘Carolyn’s Boy’

ABC News’ Phil Lipof spoke with country music star and former Hootie & the Blowfish frontman Darius Rucker about his new album, dedicated to his mother, who never got to see his musical success.

October 18, 2023

