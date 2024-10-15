Prime Playlist: Natti Natasha on evolving into a new sound, love and motherhood

Natti Natasha sits down with ABC News' Victor Oquendo to discuss her new project, journey as an artist and the love she feels for her new family with Pina records' CEO Raphy Pina.

October 15, 2024

