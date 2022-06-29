Prime Playlist: Sebastian Yatra on his genre-bending sound

ABC News' Phil Lipof spoke with Colombian pop star Sebastián Yatra about his latest album, "Dharma," his global tour and the impact Latin artists are having on the music industry.

