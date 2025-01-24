Trump says he may get rid of FEMA while touring North Carolina

Donald Trump claimed that if states managed disaster response rather than FEMA, it would be "a lot less expensive" and also there would be "a lot quicker response."

January 24, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live