Transcript for ‘Sound of Metal’ director Darius Marder on film’s Oscar nominations

And sound of metal picked up 6 Oscar nominations this morning the move is putting a spotlight on the deaf community and tells a story in the drummer who starts to lose his here it should just a little while ago I spoke with the film's director and co writer Darius martyr. Jarrius good morning person I just wanna say congratulations. I know that you not only directed this movie also co wrote it now it's her best original screenplay and best picture. Among other awards how do you still. Oh my god. Isn't that crazy taking incident in code as very rarely end in and yet to be you know. This year between placed with my brother. Is good news you know per round I would actually ought to do more is so old and according and we we decided to want to get all live together. I have jobs. It's it's very hard to explain the kind of joy it was share it would be people consider. Part of that absolutely. Just. Very people. And I know you guys are I have six nominations and for the films are so far one of them is sound which is no surprised as we didn't sound in this movie there isn't unique. And so beautiful I know that you are saying that you wanted to really make sure that the deaf community. Was represented here. First explain what that was so important she would also how did you go about ensuring that happened. What would it really what has been brilliant really was who Stewart to allow for a until political blog allow the deaf community to come and represented itself. And that that would without creating a process where we release. I don't specifically as the director released a step back and listen to the deaf community and and allows them to leave. I hadn't really allow them shall be critical culture that so accurate it is but it's a culture not just a disability. Stand this film really celebrate. So you know I am gonna go graceful or once represented on the screen that's we will leave them. That represented cultures offline to represent. And the you know so it feels as its supporters the joy of this is a people know we need that people will get the view of that world that we saw the district or. And for viewers who haven't seen it'd just one and quickly mention of the story follows the journey and the heavy metal drummer who starts to lose. His hearing and at risk not meant plays that charmer he's now up. Four leading actor. And he talked a little bit about suffering impostor syndrome despite all the training he went through in this role that surprise you figure it out or. No not at all push you know I think there'd be a part of that is because. You know we have a really entered the interview a very vulnerable. In their in the kind of making of the film. So I think about it I have to mr. written an article I applaud happening in real time he'd killed six. I was there anything that really surprised you. When you started making the movie that you didn't expect and what were some of the biggest challenges you faced. Although many things and and the filmed over ten years in the making it so. There were extraordinary. Challenges just to get it made to get them the couple told the I'll know. And defendants it would also very difficult to make good out of the way I wanted to make which would say I want it computed waited for the you know would get out of that's and I wanted to do I didn't want to put the name accurate and in you know like for wolves killed 2% of all great he got four. But I would say you're one of the because cardinal was fighting to already be and you know this guy who caught cordon Vietnam is over seventy years old and an actor pearls forty year. Nolan that would notify them you know that's the kind of thing you can't plan for additional roads. You do have to open your power. Two. And send send kind of cool vessels like a joke that the way. We know risen Pollard now both nominated what you want to say to them this morning. What we're you know I age I have said that the reporting and that that you know Maria did you first of mold problem ever nominated. In a legal imagine that one point eight billion look at his or. And sand and economic all the good that include two children fall apart. And I didn't walk stayed open joke to my incredible gratitude from it was they take a look at me. Derrius smarter director and co writers sound of metal and big congratulations. To you this morning thanks your time today. Thank you so much.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.