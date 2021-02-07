TikTok twins cash in as new NCAA policy lets athletes profit from personal brand

More
ABC News’ Kyra Phillips speaks with twin Fresno State basketball players and TikTok stars Hayley and Hanna Cavinder on brand deals they’ve made since the NCAA changed rules for players.
5:27 | 07/02/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for TikTok twins cash in as new NCAA policy lets athletes profit from personal brand

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"5:27","description":"ABC News’ Kyra Phillips speaks with twin Fresno State basketball players and TikTok stars Hayley and Hanna Cavinder on brand deals they’ve made since the NCAA changed rules for players.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Entertainment","id":"78624104","title":"TikTok twins cash in as new NCAA policy lets athletes profit from personal brand","url":"/Entertainment/video/tiktok-twins-cash-ncaa-policy-lets-athletes-profit-78624104"}