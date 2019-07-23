-
Now Playing: Hyena beats the heat in Denver Zoo
-
Now Playing: Milwaukee Zoo welcomes baby giraffe
-
Now Playing: Czech zoo welcomes newborn Barbary lion cubs
-
Now Playing: Tortoise munches on 60th birthday cake at Pennsylvania zoo.
-
Now Playing: Lil Nas X's 'Old Town Road' ties chart record
-
Now Playing: Friendly grey seal tries to remove diver's helmet
-
Now Playing: 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' stars crash Jimmy Kimmel's set at movie premiere
-
Now Playing: Laurie Gelman opens up about her new book
-
Now Playing: 'Hobbs and Shaw' stars talk high-octane film
-
Now Playing: Jason Priestley talks about the 'vacancy' left by Luke Perry
-
Now Playing: Art Neville, legendary funk musician, dies at 81
-
Now Playing: Behind-the-scenes of the explosive 'Bachelorette' Men Tell All episode
-
Now Playing: Tom Hanks channels Mr. Rogers in new trailer
-
Now Playing: 'The Bachelorette: The Men Tell All' recap
-
Now Playing: Bella Thorne opens up about pansexuality, overcoming abuse and dyslexia
-
Now Playing: 'Jeopardy' host Alex Trebek turns 79 years old
-
Now Playing: New Orleans legend Art Neville dead at 81
-
Now Playing: Soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo won't face sexual assault charges
-
Now Playing: 'GMA' Hot List: Scarlett Johansson dishes on 'Black Widow'
-
Now Playing: O-Town performs 'Over' on 'Strahan and Sara'