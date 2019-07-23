Tortoise munches on 60th birthday cake at Pennsylvania zoo.

More
Henry the Tortoise celebrated six decades with a cake made of fruits and veggies.
0:36 | 07/23/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Tortoise munches on 60th birthday cake at Pennsylvania zoo.
A. The. I. And me. A I. Move. On.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:36","description":"Henry the Tortoise celebrated six decades with a cake made of fruits and veggies.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Entertainment","id":"64509852","title":"Tortoise munches on 60th birthday cake at Pennsylvania zoo.","url":"/Entertainment/video/tortoise-munches-60th-birthday-cake-pennsylvania-zoo-64509852"}