US Hockey Hall of Famer Jeremy Roenick on 2018 NHL playoffs

More
Nine-time NHL All-Star Jeremy Roenick breaks down the 2018 Stanley Cup playoffs and the league's changing style.
21:08 | 05/09/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for US Hockey Hall of Famer Jeremy Roenick on 2018 NHL playoffs

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":55048460,"title":"US Hockey Hall of Famer Jeremy Roenick on 2018 NHL playoffs","duration":"21:08","description":"Nine-time NHL All-Star Jeremy Roenick breaks down the 2018 Stanley Cup playoffs and the league's changing style.","url":"/Entertainment/video/us-hockey-hall-famer-jeremy-roenick-2018-nhl-55048460","section":"Entertainment","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.