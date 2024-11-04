Will AI replace human workers?

Indeed Hiring Lab evaluated job skills to determine the likelihood of AI replacing human workers. What jobs and skills have the highest potential for AI replacement? ABC News' Perry Russom reports.

November 4, 2024

