Transcript for US women's national team makes debut at FIFA World Cup 2019

Hi everyone this is Anderson used with the ABC news lives. I'm and roms France where the US women's national team played their first game of the World Cup. Here in France against Thailand. The support here was very strong and red white and blue. Coming into the stadium. Well before the start time at 9 PM local time in. The team did not disappoint and they won thirteen to zero. Which. Is a World Cup records a couple of the World Cup records they set were most goals and a half with ten. Goals scored in the second half here I'm Alex Morgan you know scored five goals on her own which ties a world of records so. Really could not have gotten off to a better start. For the US team in very historic match here in game one for them. Game two for the US will be Sunday against Chile that game will be in parents. Chile lost their first game here two to zero. US. Obviously has bigger goals in mind. As their turn. Then championship game being on July 7 so long way to go but. They've certainly got off to a wonderful start tonight. And they hope to continue. Going forward and to keep this momentum going after him again at thirteen to zero win. And again until next time game two for the US will be Sunday against Chile in Paris and this is Anderson news with ABC news lot.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.