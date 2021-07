Transcript for US women’s soccer beats Netherlands on penalty kicks, advance to Olympic semi-final

We're few Olympics Oilers for use so somebody and they wanted to let your dear mother son. But is good news the US women's soccer team is moving on to the semifinals after beating the Netherlands in penalty kicks. Goal keeper Alyssa mayors saves to shots and put the US ahead and mega repeal put her final shot in the back of the net. To seal the deal let's go to Kenneth Mullen in Tokyo for more on this can have big uses when for teen USA we're gonna go from here. Oh big Diane it was do art go home and they did the US women. National team instead of what shaky start to the Olympics you'd have gala live. Recount there gave some of the highlights Diane we can't show the video we're not allowed through the how I give you a little bit of the drama. That played out there on that field I don't read it here so bear with me here ago. They were tied at two with the Netherlands after extra time in the quarterfinal match. And they got it done it with penalty kicks stars Alyssa near what you save mega working you know. Whip the clinching score. How about that guy and would you build the drums I just now. Are drawn out Kenneth and not very he would take his neighbors airports now and now allow home yeah. Aren't really digging huge yeah. US whether it's weight book. Before you got there the US women's soccer team they played Canada Honda Monday our neighbors to the north. Well all right well they're not our friends when they're in competition so sorry neighbors are going to be we have been. I know we did pretty well the pool to US simmer Ryan Murphy when the silver in the 200 meter backstroke. But now voicing some concerns about doping what's going on there. However some headlines there this happen after his race and he didn't wanna go there he stopped himself and anywhere there that's how I do sometimes when I don't want it into an argument dike and I don't wanna go there but I do anyway because what happens when he was asked about the Russians view. Asked about doping obviously a very serious. Issue here but he without deadly being. That his race with clean and that's when he went on to say that you can never be sure with 100% certainty cure rates if queen. And he didn't tie the two together exactly but he did say we know. You know what's happening with the Russian then reminder for people of the Russians are under the title of Russian Olympic Committee because they were sanction for systemic doping. And multiple sports by the IOC many think that the IOC's punishment here was pretty weak against the Russians because. They are still in these Tokyo games they are still a dominant force their winning medals left and right here. But when it comes to what Ryan Murphy sad yet he addressed it. He didn't really want to go there again a but he also still congratulated his Russian rivals who beat him. And Kenneth American swimmer Michael Andrews also making headlines after refusing to Wear a mask. In an interview. He's not vaccinated with the US Olympic imperiling paralympic committee say that. He hasn't technically broken any rules how does that decision made it yeah and how are people there react. Day and. What I say they're gone by the playbook in the playbook allows you and allowed an athlete to take off their masks during interviews and what's called the mixed zone that's just the area where they do these interviews with the athletes. After their competition. And so before I hit him. He's unvaccinated. He that these games still his fellow athletes know that. But you know you've got K you could Becky Caleb Tressel and every other swimmer from every other country. Wearing their mass you've got this young swimmer. And not wearing heads as though it did cost a bit of up for eleven of a controversy today. But again they say that following the playbook he didn't break annuals. Did he offer any explanation for why is he chose not to put as mascot even after the interview was over and he walked through the room. I know but I think that you've been pretty defiant. Throughout. Weevil and its people know that he is not vaccinated. He was one who decided to share that he was not vaccinated. It's at one of these situations where you come into these game Venice a little bit of who's vaccinated who's not more than 83% of teen USA athletes are vaccinated more than 80% of athlete. Overall here the Olympic Games or back say it serves pretty taboo if you're the one who's not vaccinated and he knows that. Brian Kenneth none in Tokyo we appreciate Kenneth I am. Oh yeah again before you go brand eye and listening you know wet today ads against. You know what tomorrow. Not entirely mr. Murray earlier in the week so level it is now. Are you David Weber bag. Kate Mara Tokyo at about the Big Three god I don't and maybe a bubble. Oh which may change. On Monday guy again on Monday when you come back is it me. You're ripping me out and about they're gonna unleash me like god Villa on coach DL and have got to be fantastic but we've got so much plan I'm gonna eat everywhere I'm definitely Atlanta things I'm going with them hostage to think cafes. They've got some unique cafes here in Tokyo we can't wait to share that live everywhere on ABC news live next week. All right let's Tokyo be Warren came out will be on the loose thanks Kevin -- states attacked your friend. And let's take a look at where the metal kids medal count it stands now the US has a single medal lead over China with 41 total medals. But time and did when it comes in the bowl in nineteen gold medal events teen USA's fourteenth the Russian Olympic Committee is in third place with 34 total medals.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.