William Jackson Harper discusses series finale of ‘The Good Place’

More
The actor, who plays Chidi on the show, talks about TV, film and his upcoming projects.
27:43 | 01/29/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for William Jackson Harper discusses series finale of ‘The Good Place’

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"27:43","description":"The actor, who plays Chidi on the show, talks about TV, film and his upcoming projects.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Entertainment","id":"68597705","title":"William Jackson Harper discusses series finale of ‘The Good Place’","url":"/Entertainment/video/william-jackson-harper-discusses-series-finale-good-place-68597705"}