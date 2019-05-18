Transcript for Former WWE star Ashley Massaro dies at 39

Well wrestling fans and the community on Long Island are mourning the sudden death. Of a former star Ashton Serra was found dead inside her home in Suffolk County yesterday she wrestled for WW three years after winning their defense search contest he was just 39 years old the police have not yet said how she died. An island where Christian porn is live in Smith telling the story Christen. Liz police are only saying that they were called dashing the sorrow at home here in Smithtown fort a sick. Or injured person this oral was from Long Island she attended John Glenn high school in north port so many. Up her family and friends are still here on Long Island. She just loves her fans she loved her family. And yet I mean it to you people like her don't come around too often. Which is why did get the former WWE star Ashley in the sorrow has left a hole in so many people's hearts. A heated and this my friend bush Democrat and that Cusick assistant. The 39 year old was found unconscious inside her home in Smithtown early yesterday morning she died at a local hospital. Police say her death was non criminal. The Sorrell was with the WWE from 2005 to 2008. Organization posted on Twitter it was sad to learn of her tragic death. And offered condolences to her family and friends. Most sorrow had a loyal fan following to this day. She never turn down an autograph she never turn then a picture and whoever came up to talks are. Got to tell their entire story because she listened to everything. Just two days ago she tweeted a picture of all the female she had just answer it. She had been working recently as a DJ at local radio station 94 point three the shark I got the call from our wins finish wasn't gonna come in. I'd consider it will schedule somebody else and then I asked human right she said yeah her allergies and I said I have allergies you're out these raw emotion on this now and I really feel well. Most had recently sued the WWE claiming the organization didn't make her aware of the dangers of repetitive head injuries. In a 2017. Affidavit she wrote. A site for might ongoing physical injuries that were sustained in the ring and my former battle with addiction to this day I suffer from depression for which I take medication. Migraine headaches and severe short term memory loss. I spoke to or maybe last month. And now we were just talking about life and things and you know just stop train fern encouraging errand and she seemed great happy excited and assists. Really shocking. The sorrow leaves behind a growing and daughter Alexa most harbored an answer Graham I love you mommy I want to wake up in your arms more than anything I want to give you a big hug. Please come back this can't be real about that lawsuit with the WWE I did speak with and the sorrow attorney he says that initial lawsuit was dismissed but the sorrow had appealed it. She was due in court in July. We're live in Smithtown Kristen porn channel seven Eyewitness News.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.