Wynonna Judd on navigating grief, healing while touring after mother's death

Wynonna Judd opens up about her grief as she makes her emotional return to the stage after the death of her mother, Naomi Judd, with the help of her friends Martina McBride and Little Big Town.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live