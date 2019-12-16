Transcript for The Year with Robin Roberts premieres Sunday at 9|8c on ABC

Each year twenty million. How much I need a beautiful roller coaster I don't think this your disappointed hot mess and will we be thinking. You know. That's the to the incredible work cutting just market we do around a lot system phrasing. All come on what we never saw coming when yeah it was cream eat world class heroes I'm obsessed with Eastman. How passionate she. That's what really sets her heart the breakout stars. Happened to me. Plus get married twice and break like I'm Eileen wrecking ball. And what we just couldn't get enough and I hope exhibit is a man. That's right. Not seeing its do you care twin eighteen male Robin hammer that fatty this year on Aden thing. That my need some job on EB. Singh is under.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.