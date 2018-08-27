6 themes from Meghan Markle's first 100 days as a royal

Meghan Markle, now the Duchess of Sussex, marks 100 days into her life-changing role as a member of Britain's royal family today.

Meghan, 37, gave up her career as an actress and her life in her native California when she wed Prince Harry on May 19 at St. George’s Chapel, in front of stars and a worldwide audience of millions.

Reuters

She brought a new face to the monarchy as an American, the daughter of an African-American mother and white father and an outspoken advocate for women.

Yui Mok/Pool via AP

Nearly four months into her marriage to Harry, Meghan has faced the good and the bad of being a royal.

She has held her head high as her family spoke out to the press and has seen the best in people who have warmly welcomed her into the royal family and the United Kingdom.

These six themes encompass Meghan's first 100 days as the wife of the sixth in line to the British throne.

1. Bonding with the royal family

It has been Harry's family that has been by Meghan's side for the past 100 days, and before the wedding, helping guide her into royal life.

Meghan felt so close to her father-in-law, Prince Charles, that she asked him to walk her down the aisle when her father did not attend her wedding. Recently, Meghan and Harry joined Prince Charles at the Castle of Mey on the Scottish Coast.

She has been seen laughing with Charles's wife, Camilla, the Duchess of Wales, at royal events and stepped out without Harry to watch the Wimbledon finals with her new sister-in-law, Princess Kate.

Ian Vogler/Mirrorpix via Newscom

Less than one month after her wedding, Meghan made her first solo engagement with Queen Elizabeth, who gifted her new granddaughter-in-law a gift of pearl and diamond earrings.

Getty Images

2. Marking milestones

Meghan's solo trip with Queen Elizabeth was just one of the many "firsts" she accomplished in her first 100 days.

In July, Meghan and Harry traveled to Ireland on their first official foreign trip as a married couple.

Just weeks before, Meghan made her first appearance alongside Prince Harry to celebrate Queen Elizabeth’s official birthday at Trooping the Colour.

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Meghan also joined Harry for important family events, including the christening of their nephew, Prince Louis, and the weddings of Harry's childhood friend and cousin.

Stephen Lock/i-Images/Polaris

The Duchess of Sussex celebrated her 37th birthday in August, her first birthday as a member of the royal family.

3. The 'Meghan effect' on fashion

Meghan's magic touch on fashion that began with her engagement to Harry has proven true as a royal too.

The "Meghan effect" or "Markle Sparkle" as its been called has continued to see nearly everything she wears quickly sell out.

Meghan is following in the footsteps of both Princess Kate and Harry's mother, the late Princess Diana, turning to trusted designers for important royal engagements and establishing her own royal style.

Matt Sprake/SplashNews.com

The two women who created her wedding day looks -- Clare Waight Keller and Stella McCartney -- are among a small group of designers who Meghan has come to rely on regularly.

Keller, the first female fashion director at the French fashion house Givenchy, has dressed the Duchess of Sussex frequently since the wedding, including the dress she wore for her engagement with Queen Elizabeth.

In the main floor at @Storyhouselive, The Queen and The Duchess of Sussex sit to view a performance of ‘Drop in the Ocean’. #RoyalVisitCheshire pic.twitter.com/z4G9WgPRTC — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) 14 ??? 2018 ?.

McCartney, who designed the gown Meghan wore to her evening wedding reception and at least two of Meghan's post-wedding looks, says she believes Meghan was drawn to the fact that she's a female designer.

"I think, obviously I am a British designer, but I think being a woman and being a women’s woman played a part," McCartney, who also dressed Amal Clooney and Oprah Winfrey for the royal wedding, told Elle UK.

4. Dealing with family drama in the public eye

Meghan has been plagued by family drama, thanks to her father and half sisters repeated interviews with the tabloids.

Thomas Markle did not walk his daughter down the aisle after he decided to withdraw from the wedding when the U.K.'s Mail on Sunday claimed that he had been participating in staged photo shoots to help his image.

Since the wedding, Thomas Markle and his children, Meghan's half-siblings, have continued to speak to the press and put their family drama on public display.

Meghan and Kensington Palace have remained quiet on the subject. Thomas Markle claimed in an op ed this month that he has not spoken to his daughter or Harry since before their wedding.

5. Finding her voice

Meghan has had to adjust to not being able to speak as freely as she did before. Members of Britain's royal family, led by Queen Elizabeth's example, are expected to stay "strictly neutral with respect to political matters," according to palace guidelines.

Dominic Lipinski/Pool via Reuters

Meghan is expected to announce her first charitable patronage shortly, as the fourth member of the Royal Foundation of The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Meghan spoke about her hope for the future when she and Harry announced first their engagement. "Once you have access or a voice that people are willing to listen to with that comes a lot of responsibility, which I take very seriously," she said at the time.

At a forum in February to promote the royals' charity work, Markle indicated she supports women’s empowerment and educational opportunities for women. Meghan's royal biography describes her as having a "lifelong commitment to causes such as social justice and women's empowerment." Meghan and Harry have also expressed their support for gay rights and gender equality.

The duchess of Sussex may be the first member of Britain’s royal family to highlight menstrual hygiene on her royal biography.

Prince Harry described their shared passion for charitable work and humanitarian issues in the couple's engagement interview and what their future philanthropic interest may hold.

"I know that the fact that she'll be really unbelievably good at the job part of it as well is almost is a huge relief to me because she'll be able to deal with everything else that comes with it. But, no, we're a fantastic team. We know we are. And, we hope to over time try and have as much impact for all the things that we care about as much as possible.”

6. Focusing on the future

While Meghan's fashion has made headlines for royal watchers, the royal herself appears to be focused on her work ahead.

In addition to announcing her patronage, Meghan and Harry will resume a schedule of public engagements after she and Harry return from her first trip to see Queen Elizabeth at Balmoral Castle in Scotland.

Dominic Lipinski/Pool Photo via AP

Kensington Palace has already announced three early engagements for the fall. The couple will attend the London production of "Hamilton," the musical created by Lin Manuel Miranda, to raise awareness for Harry's HIV and AIDS charity Sentebale. They will also attend the Well Child Awards for seriously-ill children and the 100 Days To Peace concert gala to draw attention to wounded veterans and support the Heads Together the Mental Health Charity of the Royal Foundation of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

In October, Harry and Meghan will go on a trip to Australia, New Zealand, Fiji and Tonga, where they will work toward their charitable goals and attend the 2018 Invictus Games in Sydney.

"Both of us have passions for wanting to make change, change for good," Prince Harry said shortly after their engagement. "With lots of young people running around the Commonwealth, that’s where we are going to spend most of our time hopefully."

Next spring, Meghan and Harry are scheduled to make their first tour to the United States at the request of the U.K. Foreign Office and the British government.