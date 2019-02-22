Transcript for 2019 Oscar races considered wide open

Now we turn now to the oscars. 91st academy awards are two days away and Chris Connelly is outside theater and has predictions for us. This is looking like a toss-up actually. It is true, Michael. Good morning. You know, we had snow yesterday here in the L.A. Area and it's just as rare to have an Oscar race with so much delicious uncertainty. What is going to take home the night's biggest everyone loves a wide open Oscar race and best picture -- Sit around a campfire. Reporter: Is anyone's guess. Why? This year everyone seems to have a different opinion. The golden globes picked "Green book" as a comedy or musical. ??? So you think you can ??? Reporter: And "Bohemian rhapsody" as a drama. You do you, golden globes. ?????? Reporter: The critics choice awards gave its up to "Roma." The screen actors guild cast award went to "Black panther." Want more? The cinematographers went to "Cold pursuit." Film editors -- opted for the favorite and producers sound pleased their hostless cupcake won't have an opening monologue. Jimmy was -- his monologue was 18 minutes. Do the math. Saved 18 minutes. If there was nothing else in the show we have saved that much. Exactly. Reporter: A lot of that time was people, you know, laughing. And applauding. But what if. Remember, no matter what happens we won't know who will win best picture -- And the Oscar goes to -- Reporter: The moment somebody opens that envelope or if it's like a couple of years ago -- There is a mistake. "Moonlight," you won best picture. Reporter: -- Until a few moments after somebody opens that envelope. If you want to narrow it down, "Green book" has won a lot of competition. "Roma" is the most personal anymore and often described as a masterpiece and everybody loves "Black panther" which became a cultural force beyond the movie so one of those three will win on Sunday. I narrowed it down to three, guys. What do I win? Okay, 33% chance of getting it right. Okay, thank you so much, Chris. That's why we don't know and that's why you have to watch the oscars.you can see the oscars live at 8:00 P.M. Eastern right here on ABC.

