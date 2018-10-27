Transcript for As if! 90s teen rom-com 'Clueless' is getting a remake!

Let's do it, okay. Everybody's favorite teen rom-com "Clueless" starring Alicia Silverstone as I a socially hip matchmaker is getting a remake. It launched a thousand catchphrases. Here's our favorite. Nervous creatures jump and slobber all over you. Ew, get off of me. Ah, as if. As if. The remake in its early stages. We look fwoortd to that. Sometimes you got to hear a song, right 2-year-old Zoe from Wisconsin know as exactly how we feel. Alexa play "Baby shark." Alexa, play "Baby shark. Alexa, Alexa, play "Baby shark." She wants "Baby shark with you Alexa is having trouble understanding her. Alexa, play "Baby shark." Aaagh! She gets it. Watch her. She's like, I'm feeling this. Hey. Yes. Buildup. So she was able to finally dance to her favorite song. Watch her, though. She knows all the moves. She makes a little baby shark move and then she does momma shark but she was struggling for like five minutes. Look at her little hands. Adorable. It's been seen millions and millions of times. I've watched it at least seven. Zoe and momma, thank you for sharing it with us this week. We needed a little joy. Thank you. I didn't have to tell you Halloween is right around the corner like in two days. There are a lot of ways to get your ghoul on. Burger king, thanks for bringing your Halloween creation called the nightmare king. Ooh, ha, ha, ha. Is that scary? Yeah, terrifying. Or was that just weird? About as scary as the little girl -- More scary is the smell of onions. Oh, no. I'm telling you, I'm going to dig into this. I like burger king sandwiches but it's topped with like a chicken Patty and bacon and this green ghoulish bun. And comes with a defibrillator. Starbucks, the witch's brew frappuccino. Orange cream with chia seeds and this marshmallow and treat house in Manhattan gave us these rice krispie treats. This is your defibrillator right here. Right here.

