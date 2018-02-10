Transcript for Anthony Ramos opens up about 'A Star is Born'

Anthony Ramos, Anthony Ramos right here is the breakout star who took on Broadway in "Hamilton." He's now taking on the big screen in the highly anticipated film "A star is born." Whoo. I'm what? I said you're late. Hey, Brian, I'm out. Find somebody else. Brian, I'll be back, I promise. See Ya, I won't. Lay on that couch right now. I'm going to take my shoes off. Nice. Okay, okay, I'm so sorry. Oh! That was a part of it. No, that was a mistake. The champagne goes off like that. It was gold, baby. Gold. Gold. So much anticipation. What does it feel like to be a part of a film like this people are talking about. It's a dream. Man, I mean, you know, but that's one thing to be a part of a big movie but it's another thing to be a part of a piece of art that like you care about deeply and that people are now caring about and people -- make people feel. It's a dream. I'm glad you phrased it like that. I had the privilege of seeing it yesterday. It will he be out later in the week. Bradley cooper, lady gaga that you're with and everyone and this sewnly like, what, your third movie. Yeah. That's crazy. Yeah, right. Thanks. You know, I mean, that's -- you know, it's only -- it's a reflection of them. You know what I mean. I'm only as good as they are, you know, and they're amazing and they're open and they're their beautiful sows and it's like you just want to give that back. You want to give them everything. Just so humble. I love it. It's a testament to them and it's all Bradley and Stephanie, they're amazing. They are, they are. Calls her Stephanie. Not lady gaga. I know, yeah. I saw something, though, your mom was dancing like a song playing. Has she seen it yet. No, we're going to see it next week. Oh. I'm going to take my mom. She's going to flip. I'm sure she will. You have been so complimentary of everybody in your life including a drama teacher you talked about. What advice would you give somebody young break nothing this field? Just listen, you know. You don't know it all. You'll never know it all. Don't stop learning. You know, every moment is a chance to learn. So I think, you know, the more you listen and the less you talk I think the better off you'll be in life, period. Notice I was listening. I saw, I saw. That look. That is so true. We talk but we don't take the time to actually listen. You are a bright talent. Didn't spike Lee, didn't he leave you a voice mail. Spike left me a voice mail. The shortest voice mail you'll ever get from anybody. What is he day. He was like hey, it's spike, spike Lee, call me back. That was it. And he gave me a job. Yeah. Hey, congratulations. I know this was just a drop by. We'll have Bradley coming by. We'll have Stephanie. Dave Chappelle is in the movie as well. He sure is. You more than hold your own and I know it's just the begins for you and thank you for sharing. Thank you so much. Thanks for having me. It was so good. Anthony Ramos. Run, run to go see "A star is

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.